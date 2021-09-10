Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Mercedes-Benz EQC second batch bookings open across 50 cities

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Friday 10 September 2021,12:43 PM IST

      Almost a year after Mercedes-Benz launched its first electric SUV – the EQC in India, the German carmaker has now opened booking for the second batch of the SUV. The EQC is now available across 50 cities and 94 outlets in India that were earlier limited to just six select cities. 

      Left Front Three Quarter

      The fresh batch of EQCs will be offered with an upgraded feature. It will be offered with an 11kWh on-board charger. It is expected to charge the battery pack from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in seven hours and 30 minutes. Furthermore, the spare wheel will now be mounted under the load floor. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      The Mercedes-Benz EQC will now be available in cities like Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Karnal, Kanpur, Raipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Mysore, Calicut, Coimbatore, Vizag, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Mangalore, Salem, Kochi, Thrissur, Madurai, Hubbali, Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Mohali, Vijaywada, Aurangabad, and Lucknow. 

      Commenting on the expansion of the EQC network, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility. Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India.” 

      Mercedes-Benz EQC ₹ 1.07 Crore Onwards
      All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
      Mercedes-Benz | EQC | Mercedes-Benz EQC

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Mercedes-Benz EQC second batch bookings open across 50 cities

      Mercedes-Benz EQC second batch bookings open across 50 cities

      By Jay Shah09/10/2021 10:50:39

      Mercedes-Benz EQC second batch bookings open across 50 cities

      Maruti Suzuki increases prices of select cars

      Maruti Suzuki increases prices of select cars

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/09/2021 10:41:45

      Maruti Suzuki has hiked prices of its select models from 6 November 2021 by 1.9 per cent.

      MG Astor India unveil on 15 September, 2021

      MG Astor India unveil on 15 September, 2021

      By Jay Shah09/08/2021 22:41:31

      MG Astor India unveil on 15 September, 2021

      Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India on 22 September; bookings open

      Audi e-tron GT to be launched in India on 22 September; bookings open

      By Nikhil Puthran09/08/2021 18:55:02

      Audi has opened bookings for the upcoming e-tron GT in India today.

      Kia India hikes prices of Seltos and Sonet by up to Rs 20,000

      Kia India hikes prices of Seltos and Sonet by up to Rs 20,000

      By Jay Shah09/07/2021 19:46:32

      Kia India hikes prices of Seltos and Sonet by up to Rs 20,000

      Honda Cars India retails 11,177 vehicles in August 2021

      Honda Cars India retails 11,177 vehicles in August 2021

      By Jay Shah09/07/2021 12:53:57

      Honda Cars India retails 11,177 vehicles in August 2021

      Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.81 lakh vehicles

      Maruti Suzuki recalls over 1.81 lakh vehicles

      By Gajanan Kashikar09/07/2021 12:53:15

      Maruti Suzuki has recalled more than 1.81 lakh units of its cars sold between 2018 and 2020.

      Featured Cars

      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.85 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche Macan Facelift

      Porsche Macan Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      Force Motors Gurkha BS6

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Porsche 911 GT3

      Porsche 911 GT3

      ₹ 2.50 - 3.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 9.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV

      Tata Tigor EV

      ₹ 11.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars