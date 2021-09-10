Mercedes-Benz EQC second batch bookings open across 50 cities

Almost a year after Mercedes-Benz launched its first electric SUV – the EQC in India, the German carmaker has now opened booking for the second batch of the SUV. The EQC is now available across 50 cities and 94 outlets in India that were earlier limited to just six select cities.

The fresh batch of EQCs will be offered with an upgraded feature. It will be offered with an 11kWh on-board charger. It is expected to charge the battery pack from 10 per cent to 100 per cent in seven hours and 30 minutes. Furthermore, the spare wheel will now be mounted under the load floor.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC will now be available in cities like Ahmedabad, Baroda, Rajkot, Surat, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Karnal, Kanpur, Raipur, Nagpur, Nashik, Hyderabad, Kolhapur, Mysore, Calicut, Coimbatore, Vizag, Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Goa, Mangalore, Salem, Kochi, Thrissur, Madurai, Hubbali, Bhopal, Indore, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Mohali, Vijaywada, Aurangabad, and Lucknow.

Commenting on the expansion of the EQC network, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, “Pioneering the luxury EV market in India with the EQC was an important decision for us and a step taken in the right direction. With the growing customer demand for the EQC, we are now expanding our EV penetration to 50 Indian cities, covering our entire retail network spread. This decision will enable more customers across Indian cities to own the EQC and join the transition to luxury e-mobility. Commencement of Phase II expansion for the EQC is in line with our broader vision of creating a long-term, worry-free, sustainable e-mobility ecosystem for our customers in India.”

Mercedes-Benz EQC ₹ 1.07 Crore Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | EQC | Mercedes-Benz EQC