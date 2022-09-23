Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 53,000 reservations since the commencement of its bookings two months back. Out of these, the strong-hybrid variants have bagged 22,000 bookings.
Meanwhile, the Grand Vitara will be available in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The top-spec Alpha+ will get LED projector headlights, three-point daytime running lights, a hexagonal-shaped grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillights with a split light bar.
On the inside, this Maruti Suzuki SUV will be available in either a dual-tone or all-black cabin. Further, the top-spec variants will feature leatherette upholstery, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, paddle shifters, heads-up display, and auto-dimming IRVM. The SUV will also get ESP, TPMS, hill hold and descent control, a 360-degree camera setup, and six airbags.
The Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild hybrid system producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre petrol unit with strong hybrid functionality that makes a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the latter is only paired with an e-CVT automatic. The mild hybrid powertrain also comes with all-wheel drive.
The Grand Vitara will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Harrier, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.