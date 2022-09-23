  • location
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 23 September 2022,15:40 PM IST

            The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has received over 53,000 reservations since the commencement of its bookings two months back. Out of these, the strong-hybrid variants have bagged 22,000 bookings.

            Meanwhile, the Grand Vitara will be available in six variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. The top-spec Alpha+ will get LED projector headlights, three-point daytime running lights, a hexagonal-shaped grille, 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels, and LED taillights with a split light bar.

            On the inside, this Maruti Suzuki SUV will be available in either a dual-tone or all-black cabin. Further, the top-spec variants will feature leatherette upholstery, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, paddle shifters, heads-up display, and auto-dimming IRVM. The SUV will also get ESP, TPMS, hill hold and descent control, a 360-degree camera setup, and six airbags.

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Right Rear Three Quarter

            The Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain options: a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a mild hybrid system producing 102bhp and 137Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre petrol unit with strong hybrid functionality that makes a combined output of 114bhp and 122Nm of torque. While the former is mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the latter is only paired with an e-CVT automatic. The mild hybrid powertrain also comes with all-wheel drive.

            The Grand Vitara will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Harrier, and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

