New Tata Tiago EV teased ahead of 28 September debut

Tata Motors is set to unveil yet another electric vehicle, the Tiago EV, on 28 September, 2022. The brand has also posted teaser images on its social media handles, revealing a few features of the electric hatchback. This EV will join the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max.

The teaser images show that it will get cruise control, connected car features with smartwatch compatibility, leatherette seat covers, re-gen modes, and fast charging capability. Being an electric vehicle, this new Tiago is expected to feature a closed-off grille, reshaped bumpers, and new alloy wheels. It is likely to carry the same interior design as its ICE version. The electric hatchback could also get some blue design elements on the outside and inside.

While the powertrain details of the upcoming Tiago EV are unavailable, it is expected to share the Tigor EV’s 26kWh battery pack. This battery pack along with the permanent magnet synchronous motor - which generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque - comes with an ARAI-certified range of 306km.

Tata Tiago EV ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

