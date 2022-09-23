  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Tata Tiago EV teased ahead of 28 September debut

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Friday 23 September 2022,09:32 AM IST

            Tata Motors is set to unveil yet another electric vehicle, the Tiago EV, on 28 September, 2022. The brand has also posted teaser images on its social media handles, revealing a few features of the electric hatchback. This EV will join the Tigor EV, Nexon EV Prime, and Nexon EV Max.

            The teaser images show that it will get cruise control, connected car features with smartwatch compatibility, leatherette seat covers, re-gen modes, and fast charging capability. Being an electric vehicle, this new Tiago is expected to feature a closed-off grille, reshaped bumpers, and new alloy wheels. It is likely to carry the same interior design as its ICE version. The electric hatchback could also get some blue design elements on the outside and inside.

            While the powertrain details of the upcoming Tiago EV are unavailable, it is expected to share the Tigor EV’s 26kWh battery pack. This battery pack along with the permanent magnet synchronous motor - which generates 74bhp and 170Nm of torque - comes with an ARAI-certified range of 306km.

            Tata Tiago EV
            Tata Tiago EV ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Tiago EV | Tata Tiago EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets 53,000 bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/23/2022 15:40:26

            The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will be available in two powertrain options.

            New Tata Tiago EV teased ahead of 28 September debut

            New Tata Tiago EV teased ahead of 28 September debut

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/23/2022 09:32:19

            The Tiago EV will get a few additional features.

            Audi A4 gets new colours and features; price increased

            Audi A4 gets new colours and features; price increased

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/22/2022 20:36:05

            Audi India has announced a revision in the features and colour options of the A4 sedan. The German automobile brand has simultaneously revealed that prices have increased for the Technology variant.

            Tata Motors launches the Punch Camouflage Edition at Rs 6.85 lakh

            Tata Motors launches the Punch Camouflage Edition at Rs 6.85 lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/22/2022 20:57:06

            Its a special edition to celebrate one year of the Punch

            2022 Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            2022 Volvo S90 launched in India at Rs 66.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat09/22/2022 20:22:42

            This is a model year update for the S90

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            Tata Nexon XZ+ (L) variant launched; prices start at Rs 11.38 lakh

            By Aditya Nadkarni09/22/2022 19:21:06

            Tata Motors has rolled out a total of 4 lakh units of the Nexon sub-four metre SUV in the country. To celebrate the occasion, the carmaker has introduced a new variant of the model, the Nexon XZ+ (L).

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            Volvo launches 2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar09/21/2022 16:10:07

            Volvo has launched the MY2023 XC40, XC60, and XC90 with mild hybrid assistance.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 2022

            ₹ 9.50 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC

            ₹ 1.70 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Toyota Belta

            Toyota Belta

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2022
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 9.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC60

            Volvo XC60

            ₹ 65.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo S90

            Volvo S90

            ₹ 66.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC90

            Volvo XC90

            ₹ 94.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars