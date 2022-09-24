  • location
            Four Points hotel installs a charging station in Vashi

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 24 September 2022,22:40 PM IST

            Four Points by Sheraton Vashi, has installed an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at its premises. The charging facility has been inaugurated in collaboration with the brand Charge Zone.

            The EV Charging Station at Four Points By Sheraton Navi Mumbai, Vashi is a 60 KW dual charger with two ports, each with a simultaneous DC output of 30 kW DC Fast charging cable with a CCS 2 gun type charging connector. These rapid DC charging points, which provide a charge of 80 per cent in 45 minutes, will be open to the public.

            Speaking on the occasion, Stephen D’Souza, Cluster General Manager, Four Points By Sheraton Vashi, said, “We are proud to be the first hotel in Navi Mumbai to launch an EV charging station for four-wheelers. Over the years, Four Points By Sheraton, Vashi has remained steadfast in its commitment to environment-friendly practices. This is another step toward making the hotel more sustainable. With EVs steadily rising in both popularity and sales, we thought it was opportune to upgrade the infrastructure at our hotel to offer superior environment-friendly facilities to our guests. The charging station is also positioned in such a manner that it can be used by visitors who are passing through the area.”

            All Popular Cars