Mahindra announces service camp from 16-26 February, 2023

Mahindra has announced a nationwide service camp for its entire range of vehicles. This service camp, dubbed as ‘M-Plus’, will be held across 600 authorised workshops across the country.

As a part of the service camp, customers will be able to avail of a 75-point free check-up and discount offers on spares, labour, and accessories. The brand is offering a five per cent discount on spare parts and oil, a 10 per cent rebate on labour, and a 15 per cent discount on availing roadside assistance service.

Additionally, the brand’s workshops are equipped with ‘Qwik’ service where the company guarantees periodic maintenance and minor repairs in under 90 minutes. For a contactless and paperless approach, vehicle owners can choose to opt for digital repair orders and invoices.

In other news, Mahindra currently has a backlog of over 2.66 lakh open bookings. While the Scorpio range has over 1.19 lakh pending orders, the XUV700 and Thar have a backlog of 77,000 and 37,000 bookings.

Mahindra