Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Ciaz special editions displayed at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki showcased two special editions of its Nexa offerings, the Baleno and Ciaz at the Auto Expo 2023. Both vehicles have received cosmetic updates on their exterior in terms of the paint scheme along with gold garnish. Other than that, the vehicles retain most of the features, design, and equipment from their standard trims.

Starting with the premium hatchback, Baleno. It is primarily painted in the Nexa Blue colour. And on the front, it features a gold-painted strip running across the width of the hood embedded on top of the grille. The same accent is carried down on the lower bumper where it gets a gold insert with fog lamps housings on both ends.

On the side, we see a golden finish on the alloy wheels, while the tail gets two gold hue strips, one on the boot lid and the other on the skid plate on the rear bumper of the hatchback.

Moving on to the Ciaz, the sedan continues with the same front design with an identical black grille fitted between two gold-painted strips running across the width. A similar gold fitment is visible on the alloy wheels as seen in the Baleno. The window lining, too, gets a golden treatment, thus completing the overall shiny aesthetic of the mid-sized sedan.

Mechanically, both vehicles will largely remain unchanged and will offer same engine specifications as before.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz ₹ 8.78 Lakh Onwards

