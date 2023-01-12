Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Grand Vitara Matte editions showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki had the largest stall at the Auto Expo 2023, to accommodate the extensive lineup of vehicles it had to display. The Brezza and Grand Vitara are the brand’s most popular SUVs and this time they have received the Matte edition. While Brezza is sold under the Arena dealerships, the Grand Vitara is a Nexa-only product for India.

With this update, both the SUVs from Maruti are finished in a Matte black colour scheme with chrome garnish at various places like the grille, lower bumper, side claddings, and rear bumper. The shiny dual-tone alloy wheels further complement the overall aesthetics of the vehicles.

Other than that, the SUVs are more or less similar to what was being offered previously, with a similar dashboard layout and equipment.

Additionally, the engines and transmissions have been retained from the standard versions of Brezza and Grand Vitara.

The Matte editions of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Grand Vitara are expected to hit the market soon with a premium of around Rs 20,000 –Rs 30,000 over their respective standard trims available in the market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Grand Vitara | Brezza | Maruti Suzuki Brezza