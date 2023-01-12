Hyundai Ioniq 5 launched in India at Rs 44.95 lakh

Hyundai India officially launched its premium electric offering, Ioniq 5 in India at the Auto Expo 2023. The electric crossover is priced at Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom), however, this price is introductory and is only limited to the first 500 bookings.

This is the second EV offering from Hyundai in India, and previously Kona Electric was the only one in the EV segment from the Korean carmaker in the country. Meanwhile, Ioniq 5 is available in a single fully-loaded trim option.

The exterior of the all-electric crossover has a very distinctive look to it, with a pixel theme across and inside the vehicle. It gets LED square-shaped headlamps with a closed grille up front, flush door handles, flared-wheel arches with 20-inch alloy wheels, and pixelated rear LED tail lights with a light bar to help this EV to stand out even more.

On the inside, the dashboard is minimal and clean with two 12.3-inch screens up top, one for the touchscreen instrument cluster and the other for the digital drivers display. Meanwhile, the feature list includes ventilated and powered front seats, climate control, vehicle-to-load function (V2L), six airbags, and even a safety suite including Level 2 ADAS.

Powering the Ioniq 5 is a 72.6kWh battery pack providing power to the motor which in turn produces 216bhp and 350Nm of torque. The Ioniq 5 also gets an ARAI-certified range of 631km on a full charge along with charging capabilities of 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes using a 350kW DC charger.

Hyundai is also promising a three-year or unlimited kilometres warranty, an eight-year or 1,60,000km battery warranty, three-year roadside assistance, and an option to extend the warranty by five years or 1,40,000km (whichever is earlier) with the Ioniq 5 for the Indian customers.

