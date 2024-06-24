Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition package is now available across the range

Facing heat from the pre-packaged Tata Altroz Racer and Hyundai i20 N Line, Maruti has announced that its Velocity Edition package is now available for every variant of the Fronx crossover.

The Fronx can be had in the Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Delta+ (O), Zeta, and Alpha variants. This means the Velocity Edition is available from the Sigma variant with prices starting at Rs. 7.29 lakh but for a limited period.

The Velocity edition on offer for each variant differs in terms of the number of accessories with the maximum number of additions with the mid-spec Delta, Delta+, and Delta+ (O) variants. What you see in our images is the top-spec Alpha variant with all the bells and whistles offered with the Fronx.

Speaking on the occasion, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “By offering the Velocity Edition across all variants of Fronx, we are not just celebrating this success, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing our customers with a wide array of choices, making Fronx an even more compelling option for our discerning customers.”

Maruti Suzuki | FRONX | Maruti Suzuki FRONX