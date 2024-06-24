Skoda Kodiaq facelift spotted testing

The new generation Skoda Kodiaq has finally been spotted testing in India. Launched globally last year, the Kodiaq is expected to make its India debut early next year.

The spotted test mule sports a white exterior shade with a panoramic roof, black ORVMs, and an aerodynamic design for the alloy wheels. Further, the pictures also reveal the sleek split tail lamps. While the images do not reveal the cabin of the new Kodiaq, we can confirm that it will sport a bigger infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, and new dials for the aircon system.

In terms of powertrain, we expect the new Kodiaq to continue with the same 2.0-litre petrol engine with automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive as standard.

Meanwhile, Skoda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on the current generation Kodiaq. It is now priced at Rs. 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

