Discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

To boost sales, Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on the Jimny SUV. Available in Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny attracts discounts for both manual and automatic versions.

The SUV currently logs 250 to 350 monthly sales with a starting price of the Jimny is Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It can also be had in a limited Thunder Edition

The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with four-wheel-drive as standard. The motor generates 103bhp and 134.2Nm of torque and is available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

