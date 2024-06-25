    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 25 June 2024,11:58 AM IST

            To boost sales, Maruti Suzuki has announced discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on the Jimny SUV. Available in Zeta and Alpha variants, the Jimny attracts discounts for both manual and automatic versions.

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny Dashboard

            The SUV currently logs 250 to 350 monthly sales with a starting price of the Jimny is Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). It can also be had in a limited Thunder Edition

            The Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with four-wheel-drive as standard. The motor generates 103bhp and 134.2Nm of torque and is available with a five-speed manual and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny
            Maruti SuzukiJimny ₹ 12.74 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Jimny

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Lexus recalls 113 units of RX, NX, and LS in India

            Lexus recalls 113 units of RX, NX, and LS in India

            By Jay Shah06/26/2024 11:49:12

            Lexus has recalled RX, NX, and LS models in India for a potential issue in front and rear-view cameras.

            Hyundai Kona Electric delisted

            Hyundai Kona Electric delisted

            By Jay Shah06/25/2024 11:35:11

            Hyundai has discontinued the Kona Electric for the Indian market.

            Nissan X-Trail teased for India; launch soon

            Nissan X-Trail teased for India; launch soon

            By Desirazu Venkat06/25/2024 17:46:22

            This is the second-generation for the SUV in India

            Discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            By Jay Shah06/25/2024 11:58:14

            Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1.50 lakh on Jimny in June 2024.

            Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition package is now available across the range

            Maruti Fronx Velocity Edition package is now available across the range

            By Desirazu Venkat06/24/2024 13:45:34

            The Velocity Editon was originally being offered only with the tops-spec Delta and Alpha variants.

            Skoda Kodiaq facelift spotted testing

            Skoda Kodiaq facelift spotted testing

            By Jay Shah06/24/2024 11:38:50

            The new generation Skoda Kodiaq has been spied testing in India for the first time.

            Force has started delivering the Gurkha to its buyers!

            Force has started delivering the Gurkha to its buyers!

            By Desirazu Venkat06/23/2024 10:04:07

            The deliveries of the Gurkha took place as a pan India event across all its dealerships

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper Electric

            MINI Cooper Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars