Mahindra electric XUV700 (XUV.e8) design patent leaked

While the XUV400 is the only model in Mahindra’s EV lineup, the automaker is also readying the electric version of the XUV700. The same was showcased last year as the XUVe.8 and now the design patent of the production-ready version has been leaked on the internet.

Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUVe.8) exterior styling

The good news is that the production version of the XUVe.8 will carry most of its styling cues from the showcased concept. As seen in the leaked design sketch, it will sport a full-width LED DRL stripe that will run across the bonnet line. The headlamps are mounted lower on the bumper and the wheels have a new design. The XUV.e8 will get a closed-off fascia along with the brand’s twin peal logo and copper accents around the window line and bumpers.

Besides this, the side profile looks identical to the XUV700 along with the silver shade that is also offered on the current ICE version.

Mahindra XUV700 EV (XUV.e8) battery specifications

As revealed by Mahindra earlier, the XUV.e8 will house an 80kWh battery pack under the floor and will get an all-wheel-drive configuration as standard. The electric motors will be tuned to produce around 250bhp with a claimed electric range of up to 450km on a single charge.

Mahindra XUV.e8 rivals and launch timeline

The XUV.e8 will make its market debut in December 2024. Meanwhile, Tata is also working on the Harrier EV that is expected to be launched sometime in 2024.

Mahindra XUV.e8 ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh Estimated Price

