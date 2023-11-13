Mahindra XUV400 to get revised interiors

The Mahindra XUV400 BEV SUV will get a major upgrade for its cabin. Launched last year, one of the major sticking points for the XUV400 was its cabin which felt out of date right from the launch, especially when compared to the Tata Nexon EV.

We expect the XUV400’s cabin to be on the lines of what the XUV300 will get when it receives its first major facelift early next year. This update includes a new dashboard, infotainment system and climate control interface. It already got a major feature list update the likes of which include TPMS, cruise control and auto dimming IRVMs. This update for the cabin will be a crucial one when you consider the fact that the Tata Nexon EV made a significant leap with the facelift that came in September.

The XUV400 is powered by a 34.5kWh and a 39.4kWh battery pack unit giving ranges of 375km and 456km respectively. There is a single motor powering the front wheels. The Tata Nexon EV in this upgraded avatar too offers the same kind of output.

Mahindra XUV400 ₹ 15.99 Lakh Onwards

