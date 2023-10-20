Mahindra Thar's waiting period stretches up to 70 weeks

Are you planning to buy the Mahindra Thar this month? Read on as we tell you how long you will have to wait to get the delivery of your new car. Presently, the Thar can be had with petrol and diesel powertrains with both RWD and AWD configurations.

Variants Waiting period RWD Petrol 16 to 20 weeks* RWD Diesel 65 to 70 weeks* 4WD 16 to 24 weeks*

The diesel versions of the RWD version currently demand the highest waiting period of up to 70 weeks. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that generates 117bhp and 300Nm of peak torque. Besides this, the Thar is also offered with a 2.0-litre petrol motor with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Meanwhile, the 4WD have the least waiting period of up to 20 weeks.

In August 2023, Mahindra showcased the five-door Thar.e Concept. Expected to make its market debut in the coming years, the electric Thar will boast of interiors made from recycled and sustainable materials.

Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.98 Lakh Onwards

