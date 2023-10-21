Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with discounts of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched the Jimny off-roader in India in June 2023 at a starting price of Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The lifestyle SUV can be had in two variants – Zeta and Alpha with 4x4 as standard. Now, the Indian automaker is offering massive discounts of up to Rs. 1.3 lakh on the Jimny in October 2023.

Starting with the base-spec Zeta variant, the offers include cash discounts of up to Rs. 50,000, exchange or loyalty bonuses of up to Rs. 50,000, and dealer-end benefits of up to Rs. 32,000. Meanwhile, the Alpha trim is listed with discounts of up to Rs. 65,000, which includes exchange or loyalty bonuses of up to Rs. 20,000 and dealer-end offers of up to Rs. 45,000. The above-listed offers may vary depending on the variant, location, dealerships, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Maruti Suzuki-authorised dealership to get more information.

Mechanically, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter unit. This motor is BS6 Phase 2.0-compliant and is tuned to produce 103bhp and 154Nm of peak torque.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Jimny