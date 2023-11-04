    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar waiting period now at 16 months

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 05 November 2023,07:30 AM IST

            Those looking to buy a Mahindra Thar will still have to wait for a lengthy time period before being able to get their hand on one. Sources have revealed that those looking to buy the RWD hardtop model will have to wait 70 weeks while those looking for the petrol versions will have to wait for 22 weeks (5 months). All variants of the 4WD range have a waiting of 24 weeks. These waiting periods are applicable across the country.

            The second-generation Thar has been a huge hit for Mahindra since its launch in August 2020. It has record 68,000 open bookings and there will be a five-door version that will be launched early next year. What’s more Mahindra also showcased an electric version- Thar.e at its August 15 event in South Africa this year.

