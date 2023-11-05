    Recently Viewed
            Fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift spied testing in India

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Sunday 05 November 2023,11:15 AM IST

            Suzuki unveiled the all-new fourth-gen Swift concept at the recently concluded 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The updated hatchback has undergone a major exterior and interior overhaul and is all set to arrive in India next year. Prior to its official debut in the country, the model has begun testing on Indian soil.

            Though covered in heavy camouflage, the spy pictures reveal the new hexagonal-patterned grille, repositioned Suzuki logo, inverted-L-shaped LED DRLs, and revised front fascia. The updated Swift will benefit from projector headlamps, tweaked front bumper, fog lamps, and wider air intakes.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift Left Rear Three Quarter

            On the sides, the upcoming fourth-gen Swift will get repositioned rear door handles, blacked-out alloy wheels, door-mounted ORVMs, and a conventional antenna.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift Rear View

            As for the interior, as seen with the global version, the new Swift will get a new dashboard layout similar to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Fronx. In terms of features, it will likely come equipped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, smartphone connectivity, redesigned aircon vents and control panel, automatic climate control, steering-mounted controls, and a wireless charger.

            Coming to the engine and specifications, the new-gen Swift is expected to come equipped with the new Z-series 1.2-litre engine mated to a five-speed manual and an automatic gearbox option. Currently, the Swift can be had with a 1.2-litre K Series NA petrol motor capable of producing 89bhp and 113Nm of peak torque.

            Images source

            Suzuki unveiled the all-new fourth-gen Swift concept at the recently concluded 2023 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. Prior to its official debut, the model began testing on Indian soil.

