Mahindra XUV700 AX5 Select launched in India; priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh

Mahindra has launched the XUV700 in a new AX5 Select variant that is priced at Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Available at a premium of Rs. 50,000 over the AX5 trim, the new variant gets more features and a seven-seat layout.

For the extra dough, the AX5 Select comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with compatibility for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a push start/top button, AdrenoX connected features, LED DRLs, and a sound system with six speakers.

The AX5 Select variant of the XUV700 is now available with a manual transmission along with petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol trims cost Rs. 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the diesel guise is priced at Rs. 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

