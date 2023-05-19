    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Harrier surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 20 May 2023,09:16 AM IST

            Tata Motors has officially confirmed that it has sold more than 1 lakh units of the Harrier mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The model was originally launched in the country in January 2019, and has received multiple updates in the past.

            In February this year, Tata Motors introduced the MY23 Harrier, with prices in India starting at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom.) The model, which is available in five colours across seven variants, got a slew of features upgrades such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a fully digital instrument console, and a six-way power adjustable driver seat.

            Under the hood, the Tata Harrier is available only with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. This engine was also updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

            Tata Harrier
            Tata Harrier ₹ 15.00 Lakh Onwards
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Harrier | Tata Harrier

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra Thar achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            Mahindra Thar achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            By Haji Chakralwale05/21/2023 14:10:24

            Launched back in August 2020, the Mahindra Thar became a very popular model for the Indian automaker. The carmaker recently announced that it has sold over one lakh units of the lifestyle off-roader in the country so far.

            Tata Harrier surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            Tata Harrier surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/19/2023 09:16:06

            The model was originally launched in the country in January 2019, and has received multiple updates in the past.

            Nissan Magnite Geza Edition bookings open; to be launched in India next week

            Nissan Magnite Geza Edition bookings open; to be launched in India next week

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/19/2023 15:11:52

            Bookings of the new version of the Nissan Magnite are now open for Rs. 11,000, with prices scheduled to be announced on 26 May.

            Tata Altroz to get a new XM+ (S) variant in its lineup

            Tata Altroz to get a new XM+ (S) variant in its lineup

            By Haji Chakralwale05/19/2023 13:55:30

            Tata Motors is all set to launch the Altroz CNG in India in the coming weeks. The bookings of the same were commenced last month. Now, the news around the hatchback is that it will get a new XM+ (S) variant which will be available with all three powertrain options.

            Toyota ramps-up production in India; begins third shift operations

            Toyota ramps-up production in India; begins third shift operations

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/18/2023 19:46:11

            The move comes at the back of rising demand for its existing portfolio of products and new launches.

            Volkswagen Tiguan gets BS6 2 update and new features

            Volkswagen Tiguan gets BS6 2 update and new features

            By Haji Chakralwale05/18/2023 13:27:04

            Volkswagen India has rolled out an update for its flagship SUV, Tiguan. The model is now available only in a single fully-loaded Elegance trim priced at Rs. 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom). With this, the carmaker has also updated the powertrain of the Tiguan, and it now complies with the new RDE norms.

            Jeep Meridian Special Edition First Look

            Jeep Meridian Special Edition First Look

            By Ninad Ambre05/18/2023 13:24:03

            Jeep recently launched two special editions of the Meridian, called Meridian X and Meridian Upland. Prices for this seven-seater SUV start at Rs. 32.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the limited edition variants start at Rs. 33.41 lakh and go up to Rs. 38.47 lakh for the top-end model. Here's a quick walk-around of both models explaining the 'special' bits, or rather all that is different from the standard SUV.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.80 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Honda Elevate

            Honda Elevate

            ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            Maruti Suzuki Engage

            ₹ 25.20 - 30.20 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2023
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            Kia KA4 (Carnival)

            ₹ 32.00 - 37.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            Force Motors Five-door Gurkha

            ₹ 15.50 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2023
            BMW X3 M40i

            BMW X3 M40i

            ₹ 86.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Comet EV

            MG Comet EV

            ₹ 7.98 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus RX

            Lexus RX

            ₹ 95.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus S

            Lamborghini Urus S

            ₹ 4.18 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars