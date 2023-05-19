Tata Harrier surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone

Tata Motors has officially confirmed that it has sold more than 1 lakh units of the Harrier mid-size SUV in the Indian market. The model was originally launched in the country in January 2019, and has received multiple updates in the past.

In February this year, Tata Motors introduced the MY23 Harrier, with prices in India starting at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom.) The model, which is available in five colours across seven variants, got a slew of features upgrades such as a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a 360-degree camera, ADAS, a fully digital instrument console, and a six-way power adjustable driver seat.

Under the hood, the Tata Harrier is available only with a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that develops 168bhp and 350Nm of torque, paired with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions. This engine was also updated to comply with the RDE and BS6 Phase 2 emission norms.

Tata Harrier ₹ 15.00 Lakh Onwards

