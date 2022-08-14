  • location
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic unveiled; India launch on 20 August

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Sunday 14 August 2022,15:27 PM IST

            The Mahindra Scorpio Classic has been officially unveiled and will be launched in India on August 20. It is being offered in two variants Classic S and Classic S11 with six colour options and one RWD diesel manual powertrain layout. 

            On the outside, the Scorpio Classic retains the design cues of the second-generation vehicle but with a new grille, wheels, and side and rear cladding. Inside, the overall layout and elements have been retained but you get a new steering, colour scheme and touchscreen infotainment system. For the first time, this version of the Scorpio will get a captain seat second with a bench design third row. However, you can also get a seven-seat version with side-facing seats in the third row or a nine-seat version with seats for four persons in the third row. The last is only available with the Classic S variant. 

            The diesel engine on offer is Mahindra’s 2.2-litre mHAWK CRDi unit that produces 130bhp/300Nm. It’s mated to a six-speed manual and with RWD only. When launched, it will be a rival for the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Popular Cars