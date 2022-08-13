Kia Seltos achieves the 3 lakh unit sales milestone

The Kia Seltos has surpassed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone within three years of its introduction in India. Not only has the Seltos been the most sought-after model of the brand, but it has also been one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment. That said, Kia recently updated all variants of the Seltos with six airbags and four-wheel disc brakes as standard.

While the Seltos constitutes about 60 per cent of the brand's total sales in the country, Kia has exported 1,03,033 units of the SUV to over 91 countries around the world. In addition, the top-spec variants contribute to 58 per cent of its overall sales, whereas automatic transmission versions account for 25 per cent of the total sales.

Meanwhile, this Creta-rival is available in a wide range of variants, starting from the HTE to X Line, across three distinctive powertrain options. It gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. Transmission options include a six-manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque-convertor automatic, CVT automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Kia Seltos ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards

