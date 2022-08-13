  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Seltos achieves the 3 lakh unit sales milestone

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Saturday 13 August 2022,18:12 PM IST

            The Kia Seltos has surpassed the 3 lakh unit sales milestone within three years of its introduction in India. Not only has the Seltos been the most sought-after model of the brand, but it has also been one of the best-selling SUVs in its segment. That said, Kia recently updated all variants of the Seltos with six airbags and four-wheel disc brakes as standard.

            While the Seltos constitutes about 60 per cent of the brand's total sales in the country, Kia has exported 1,03,033 units of the SUV to over 91 countries around the world. In addition, the top-spec variants contribute to 58 per cent of its overall sales, whereas automatic transmission versions account for 25 per cent of the total sales.

            Meanwhile, this Creta-rival is available in a wide range of variants, starting from the HTE to X Line, across three distinctive powertrain options. It gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. Transmission options include a six-manual, six-speed iMT, six-speed torque-convertor automatic, CVT automatic, and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

            Kia Seltos
            Kia Seltos ₹ 10.49 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Seltos achieves the 3 lakh unit sales milestone

            Kia Seltos achieves the 3 lakh unit sales milestone

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/13/2022 18:12:42

            Kia has exported 1,03,033 units of the SUV to over 91 countries around the world.

            Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.77 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.77 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/12/2022 16:33:26

            The Swift CNG is available in two variants.

            New MG Hector teased again

            New MG Hector teased again

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/12/2022 12:16:27

            MG is expected to launch the new Hector in India by the end of this year.

            Skoda Kodiaq new batch bookings commence in India

            Skoda Kodiaq new batch bookings commence in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/10/2022 17:22:47

            Skoda Kodiaq's new batch deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2023.

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open; India launch on 18 August

            Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 bookings open; India launch on 18 August

            By Desirazu Venkat08/10/2022 15:46:53

            Will be offered in six trim levels

            Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 24.44 lakh

            Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 24.44 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar08/10/2022 15:23:44

            The Jeep Compass Anniversary Edition is available in petrol and diesel powertrain options.

            2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh

            2022 Hyundai Tucson launched in India at Rs 27.69 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat08/10/2022 12:34:11

            Available in two variants

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

            Maruti Suzuki New Alto K10

            ₹ 3.50 - 5.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            Mahindra Scorpio Classic

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 2.00 - 2.05 Crore

            Expected launch - Aug, 2022
            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            Mahindra Born Electric Vision

            ₹ 10.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Mahindra eXUV400

            Mahindra eXUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2022
            Hyundai Tucson

            Hyundai Tucson

            ₹ 27.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            Land Rover Discovery Sport

            ₹ 71.39 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            Volvo XC40 Recharge

            ₹ 55.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 5.71 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

            ₹ 4.25 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars