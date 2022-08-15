Ola gives first preview of new electric car; Launch in 2024

August 15, 2022 will be an important date for Ola in its history as this was the day that it showcased the details of its first EV. Set to launch in 2024, the car is being developed in India and will have also have a locally developed battery pack and powertrain system.

It is expected to have a range of over 500km plus range, a sub five-second 0-100kmph time and will also sport a glass roof. The teaser images indicate at a coupe like body style with pop-out door handles, full LED light package and a claimed drag co-efficient of just .21. Ola has also said this car will run on a version of the Move OS with assisted driving capability. Of these, the last has caught our attention as it indicates that the car will be offered with ADAS right from when it is launched.

Ola had first teased the car during its factory tour in late June and had hinted of its plans of development in this regard. Their approach to making the car is a first from a non-conventional automaker in almost 20-25 years in India.

OLA