  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 16 October 2022,11:15 AM IST

            Last month, Mercedes-Benz India launched the locally assembled EQS580 4Matic with a price tag of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is positioned below the performance-focused AMG-EQS 53 and is affordable by Rs 90 lakh. The luxury carmaker has now revealed that it has received over 300 bookings for the electric sedan and has also begun with the deliveries to the first batch of customers. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Dashboard

            The talking point of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the 107.8 kWh floor-placed battery pack that feeds the dual electric motors on each axle to put out 516bhp and 855Nm of torque. The electric driving range is claimed at 857km, by Mercedes-Benz. The battery can be charged with AC and DC chargers of which the 200kW charger can juice up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in merely 31 minutes. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQS Right Rear Three Quarter

            Besides the futuristic exterior design of the EQS, the luxury sedan is equipped with 56-inch three-screens atop the dashboard, powered seats with cooling, heating, and memory function, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-colour ambient lighting. It also boasts of ADAS features such as lane departure and lane-keep assist, active parking assist, nine airbags, and active steering assist. 

            Mercedes-Benz EQS
            Mercedes-Benz EQS ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | EQS | Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 12:30:52

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 11:48:36

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 11:15:31

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

            BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 10:50:25

            BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq score five stars in Global NCAP crash test

            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq score five stars in Global NCAP crash test

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/15/2022 22:12:05

            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq share the same MQB A0 IN Platform.

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched in India at Rs 5.90 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat10/14/2022 16:03:23

            It is 10th CNG model in the MS lineup

            BYD Atto 3 receives five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test

            BYD Atto 3 receives five stars in the Euro NCAP crash test

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/14/2022 13:52:54

            BYD will launch the new Atto 3 in India in November 2022.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars