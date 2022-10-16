Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

Last month, Mercedes-Benz India launched the locally assembled EQS580 4Matic with a price tag of Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom). It is positioned below the performance-focused AMG-EQS 53 and is affordable by Rs 90 lakh. The luxury carmaker has now revealed that it has received over 300 bookings for the electric sedan and has also begun with the deliveries to the first batch of customers.

The talking point of the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 is the 107.8 kWh floor-placed battery pack that feeds the dual electric motors on each axle to put out 516bhp and 855Nm of torque. The electric driving range is claimed at 857km, by Mercedes-Benz. The battery can be charged with AC and DC chargers of which the 200kW charger can juice up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in merely 31 minutes.

Besides the futuristic exterior design of the EQS, the luxury sedan is equipped with 56-inch three-screens atop the dashboard, powered seats with cooling, heating, and memory function, a heads-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and multi-colour ambient lighting. It also boasts of ADAS features such as lane departure and lane-keep assist, active parking assist, nine airbags, and active steering assist.

Mercedes-Benz EQS ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | EQS | Mercedes-Benz EQS