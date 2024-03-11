Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition arrives at dealerships

The newly launched Tata Nexon EV Dark has started to arrive at dealerships across the country. It is available in a single Empowered Plus trim and is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Alongside the Nexon Dark, Safari Dark, and Harrier Dark, this special edition of the electric SUV boasts Onyx Black exterior shade with ‘#Dark’ mascots on front fenders. It rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and even the grille, door handles, and window line look menacing in the de-chromed avatar.

Inside, the dual-tone theme that is offered with the standard Nexon EV is swapped for a fully black interior theme. The seats have been draped in black leatherette upholstery and the headrests flaunt #Dark motifs. Besides this, since the Dark Edition is based on the top-spec version, it continues to be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, JBL sound system, an electric sunroof, and a digital driver’s display.

The Nexon Dark can only be had in the long-range version that sources its power from a 40.5kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor to put out 142bhp and 215Nm of peak torque.

