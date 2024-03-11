    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition arrives at dealerships

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 11 March 2024,17:31 PM IST

            The newly launched Tata Nexon EV Dark has started to arrive at dealerships across the country. It is available in a single Empowered Plus trim and is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Alongside the Nexon Dark, Safari Dark, and Harrier Dark, this special edition of the electric SUV boasts Onyx Black exterior shade with ‘#Dark’ mascots on front fenders. It rides on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and even the grille, door handles, and window line look menacing in the de-chromed avatar.

            Tata Nexon EV Front View

            Inside, the dual-tone theme that is offered with the standard Nexon EV is swapped for a fully black interior theme. The seats have been draped in black leatherette upholstery and the headrests flaunt #Dark motifs. Besides this, since the Dark Edition is based on the top-spec version, it continues to be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, JBL sound system, an electric sunroof, and a digital driver’s display.

            The Nexon Dark can only be had in the long-range version that sources its power from a 40.5kWh battery pack that feeds the single electric motor to put out 142bhp and 215Nm of peak torque.

            Tata Nexon EV
            TataNexon EV ₹ 14.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Nexon EV | Tata Nexon EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/12/2024 17:12:15

            The automaker will no longer take fresh bookings for the model and will only sell the remaining cars to clear the inventory.

            Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic get new Stealth Black hue

            Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic get new Stealth Black hue

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/12/2024 14:21:51

            This new paint scheme has hardly any visual difference compared to the outgoing Napoli Black colour.

            Hyundai Creta N Line launched, prices start from Rs. 16.82 lakh

            Hyundai Creta N Line launched, prices start from Rs. 16.82 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/11/2024 18:55:48

            Available in two variants across a single powertrain option

            Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition arrives at dealerships

            Tata Nexon EV Dark Edition arrives at dealerships

            By Jay Shah03/11/2024 17:13:33

            The Dark Edition of the Tata Nexon EV that is priced at Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) has started to arrive at showrooms.

            Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Indian deliveries begin

            Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance Indian deliveries begin

            By Jay Shah03/11/2024 16:55:45

            Lexus India has commenced with the customer deliveries of the top-spec F Sport Performance variant of the RX SUV.

            Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross to get more features in July 2024

            Citroen C3, eC3, and C3 Aircross to get more features in July 2024

            By Jay Shah03/09/2024 10:26:44

            Citroen's three models will get an updated feature list in July 2024.

            Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Honda Elevate in March 2024

            Discounts of up to Rs. 50,000 on Honda Elevate in March 2024

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/08/2024 13:06:56

            These benefits are offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts and are valid till 31 March, 2024

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars