Lexus LM350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

The Lexus LM 350h has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom). Available in four and seven-seat layouts, the LM is positioned at the luxurious MPV and is powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Like its DNA sibling, Toyota Vellfire, the LM is also underpinned by the same GA-K platform but wears a different top hot. It gets the typical family face with a signature spindle-shaped body-coloured front grille that is flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The sliding powered rear doors look classy and the MPV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear is accentuated by the connected LED tail lamps with ‘Lexus’ lettering at the centre of the tailgate.

The LM’s cabin is equipped with recliner seats, a 23-speaker sound system, a dimmable glass panel, and a passive 48-inch TV if you choose the four-seater variant. The MPV also comes with foldable trays, wireless phone chargers, heated armrests, and digital rearview IRVM.

The powerhouse is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce a total output of 250bhp and 239Nm of torque. The e-CVT gearbox transmits power to all four wheels.

There are no direct rivals to the Lexus LM. However, the vanilla Toyota Lexus is priced Rs. 80 lakh cheaper at Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

Lexus | LM | Lexus LM