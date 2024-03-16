    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Lexus LM350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 16 March 2024,10:56 AM IST

            The Lexus LM 350h has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 2 crore (ex-showroom). Available in four and seven-seat layouts, the LM is positioned at the luxurious MPV and is powered by a petrol-hybrid powertrain.

            Lexus LM Left Rear Three Quarter

            Like its DNA sibling, Toyota Vellfire, the LM is also underpinned by the same GA-K platform but wears a different top hot. It gets the typical family face with a signature spindle-shaped body-coloured front grille that is flanked by sleek LED headlamps with integrated daytime running lights. The sliding powered rear doors look classy and the MPV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels. The rear is accentuated by the connected LED tail lamps with ‘Lexus’ lettering at the centre of the tailgate.

            Lexus LM Dashboard

            The LM’s cabin is equipped with recliner seats, a 23-speaker sound system, a dimmable glass panel, and a passive 48-inch TV if you choose the four-seater variant. The MPV also comes with foldable trays, wireless phone chargers, heated armrests, and digital rearview IRVM.

            The powerhouse is a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid engine that is tuned to produce a total output of 250bhp and 239Nm of torque. The e-CVT gearbox transmits power to all four wheels.

            Lexus LM Second Row Seats

            There are no direct rivals to the Lexus LM. However, the vanilla Toyota Lexus is priced Rs. 80 lakh cheaper at Rs. 1.20 crore (ex-showroom).

            Lexus LM
            LexusLM ₹ 2.00 Crore OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Lexus CarsUpcoming Lexus Cars
            Lexus | LM | Lexus LM

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Lexus LM350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

            Lexus LM350h launched in India at Rs. 2 crore

            By Jay Shah03/16/2024 10:56:55

            Lexus has launched its flagship MPV, the Lexus LM in India at Rs. 2 core. It is available as a four and seven-seater with a hybrid-petrol powertrain.

            Kia Clavis spotted testing in India for the first time

            Kia Clavis spotted testing in India for the first time

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/15/2024 13:51:30

            We expect the automaker to unveil the Clavis later this year, followed by its launch in early 2025.

            Tata Motors signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government; to invest Rs. 9,000 crore

            Tata Motors signs MoU with Tamil Nadu government; to invest Rs. 9,000 crore

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/14/2024 20:08:06

            The automaker is setting up a new vehicle manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu

            Hyundai Creta logs 80,000 bookings

            Hyundai Creta logs 80,000 bookings

            By Jay Shah03/14/2024 18:39:45

            Hyundai's newest iteration, Creta has managed to garner 80,000 bookings within two months of its market launch.

            Hyundai Creta N Line mileage revealed!

            Hyundai Creta N Line mileage revealed!

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/13/2024 20:49:59

            Solely comes powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill

            Honda cars to get expensive from April 2024

            Honda cars to get expensive from April 2024

            By Jay Shah03/13/2024 13:00:41

            The ex-showroom prices of the Honda Elevate, Honda City, and Honda Amaze are set to increase from April 2024.

            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            Mahindra halts bookings for the XUV300

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/12/2024 17:12:15

            The automaker will no longer take fresh bookings for the model and will only sell the remaining cars to clear the inventory.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.76 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Citroen eC3 facelift

            Citroen eC3 facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 2.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 16.82 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars