            Kia Clavis spotted testing in India for the first time

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 15 March 2024,13:51 PM IST

            A few months ago, Kia India trademarked the name ‘Clavis’ in the country. And recently, this SUV was spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. Since the prototype was heavily camouflaged, the majority of its design elements could be seen thoroughly. 

            Kia Clavis Left Front Three Quarter

            To be positioned between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos, the Clavis features a boxy silhouette. Apart from this, it sports an upright flat bonnet, large windows, flat roofline with roof rails, thick wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels. 

            Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, powered driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats. 

            Kia Clavis Left Rear Three Quarter

            Under the hood, the Clavis is likely to get the same 1.2-litre NA petrol mill as that of the Sonet. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit. 

            We expect the automaker to unveil the Clavis later this year, followed by its launch in early 2025. As for its pricing, this SUV is likely to range between Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 17.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Upon its launch, the Clavis will lock horns with the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch. 

            Kia Clavis
            KiaClavis ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Clavis | Kia Clavis

