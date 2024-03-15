Kia Clavis spotted testing in India for the first time

A few months ago, Kia India trademarked the name ‘Clavis’ in the country. And recently, this SUV was spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time. Since the prototype was heavily camouflaged, the majority of its design elements could be seen thoroughly.

To be positioned between the Kia Sonet and the Seltos, the Clavis features a boxy silhouette. Apart from this, it sports an upright flat bonnet, large windows, flat roofline with roof rails, thick wheel arches, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, the model is expected to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, powered driver’s seat, and ventilated front seats.

Under the hood, the Clavis is likely to get the same 1.2-litre NA petrol mill as that of the Sonet. This motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 115Nm of torque and comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox or an AMT unit.

We expect the automaker to unveil the Clavis later this year, followed by its launch in early 2025. As for its pricing, this SUV is likely to range between Rs. 9.50 lakh to Rs. 17.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Upon its launch, the Clavis will lock horns with the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch.

