            Tata Punch facelift spotted testing in India; to be launched in late 2024

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Sunday 17 March 2024,16:36 PM IST

            The homegrown automaker, Tata Motors, currently has multiple new cars in its pipeline including the Punch facelift. This entry-level SUV made its debut in the country in October 2021 and now it’s due for a major update. That said, the facelifted Punch was recently spied testing on the Indian roads, hinting at its launch in the country.

            Though the model was covered with heavy camouflage, it left us with some design clues. As seen from the spy images, the updated Punch sports a new front fascia along with a new radiator grille and LED DRLs. The bumpers are tweaked and houses split LED headlamps and a lower grille. The silhouette remains almost identical to the outgoing model except for the new alloy wheels design. At the rear, it now gets a wiper with a washer, redesigned rear bumper, and a set of new LED taillamps.

            Tata Punch facelift Left Rear Three Quarter

            Coming to its interior, the model is likely to get a large infotainment screen with mobile connectivity, single-pane sunroof, digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, wireless charging pad, and automatic climate control.

            Tata Motors is expected to power the Punch with the same powertrain options. If that is the case, it will continue with the 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, petrol engine that generates 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. Also on offer could be its equivalent CNG variant. While a five-speed manual will be standard, customers might get to configure the former with an AMT unit.

            Image source

            Tata Punch facelift
            Tata Punch facelift
            All Tata Cars
            Tata | Punch facelift | Tata Punch facelift

            All Popular Cars