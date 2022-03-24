Lexus announces new Buyback Promise program for ES 300h

To mark five successful years in India, Lexus has announced the new Buyback Promise program starting with the ES 300h and a loyalty program under the ‘Lexus Life’ initiative, which was introduced in 2021. The buyback program for the ES 300h offers a residual value of up to 60 per cent. Moreover, Lexus India also offers a wide range of benefits for customers throughout vehicle ownership. Additionally, the customers can also avail low-cost finance options, along with a host of offers and packages including service package (Lexus Approved), insurance, extended warranty, merchandise, and accessories.

Lexus India also introduced ‘Lexus Pre-Owned’, a new platform for guests to trade in and upgrade their Lexus cars effortlessly. At the same time, it also brings in Lexus experience to a wider segment of car buyers. Furthermore, Lexus Leasing offers the convenience of experiencing a Lexus in partnership with Kinto of Lexus Financial Services.

Commenting on this occasion, Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India said, “Firstly, I would like to sincerely thank all our guests for their constant patronage, trust, and confidence in the Lexus brand over these five years which has made this journey a memorable one. Celebrating five years of Lexus in India with the introduction of the Buyback Promise scheme for the Lexus ES 300h as well as the Lexus Loyalty scheme, we would like to strengthen our guest’s faith in Lexus, at the same time show our confidence on the Lexus cars and our strong commitment to the Indian market. In this new era, consumers are more mindful about their purchases, and we are crafting the best for them. Staying true to the Lexus belief of “Omotenashi” we ensure to deliver exceptional experiences to our guests. We look forward to offering more such experiences to our guests and enriching their lifestyles.”

Lexus ES ₹ 56.65 Lakh Onwards

Lexus | ES | Lexus ES