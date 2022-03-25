  • location
      Kia Seltos facelift test mule spotted with new taillights

      Nikhil Puthran

      Friday 25 March 2022,20:56 PM IST

      The South Korean automaker, Kia has been extensively testing the Seltos facelift for a while now. This time around, the upcoming model has been spied testing once again with new set of L-shaped LED tail lamps. The updated model will be first introduced in the international market followed by its launch in the Indian market. 

      Apart from the new LED tail lamps, the Seltos facelift will also get new set of headlamps and revised LED DRL signatures. Moreover, it is believed that the upcoming Kia Seltos facelift will borrow some of the styling elements from the Carens. For freshness, the Seltos facelift will get tweaked bumper and redesigned alloy wheels. 

      Kia Seltos Front View

      The interior details are not known for now, however it is expected to get revised upholstery. Under the hood, the Kia Seltos facelift is expected to continue being powered by the existing engine options. More details in this regard will be known in the days to come. 

      Photo Source - Auto Spy

      Kia Seltos ₹ 9.95 Lakh Onwards
      All Popular Cars