      2023 Auto Expo to be held between 13-18 January

      Nikhil Puthran

      Wednesday 23 March 2022,21:45 PM IST

      India’s popular biennial automotive show, Auto Expo was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM) has announced the dates for the 2023 Auto Expo which will be held from 13-18 January 2023. The upcoming automotive show will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. At the same time, the auto components show will be held at the Pragati Maidan complex in New Delhi. 

      As per Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, the entire day on 11 January will be reserved exclusively for the media. The 2023 Auto Expo inauguration ceremony will be held on 12 January and will be reserved for special guests, media, and dealers. The list of participants is yet to be revealed. Over the years, Auto Expo has proved to be the right platform to reveal new technology, concepts, and new products for the Indian market. 

      More details on the 2023 Auto Expo will be known at a later date. 

      By Nikhil Puthran03/23/2022 21:42:02

      The upcoming automotive show will be held at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

