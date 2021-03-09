Land Rover Defender wins Womens World Car of the Year 2021

Santosh Nair Tuesday 09 March 2021, 12:43 PM

The Land Rover Defender has been named Supreme Winner Women’s World Car of the Year 2021. This the first time a Land Rover has won the top prize at the awards, and is the latest in a series of international honours for the most capable Land Rover ever made.

Land Rover claims that the Defender remains true to the pioneering spirit that has been a Land Rover hallmark for over 70 years. Iconic in name, shape and capability, it is available in a choice of body designs and can be personalised with a few ‘Accessory Packs’ to help owners make more of their world.

The Women’s World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) awards are the only car awards in the world with a jury comprised exclusively of woman, with 50 motoring journalists from 38 countries on five continents recognising the best new models available.

Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said, “This is a huge honour for the whole team and a reward for the hard work that has gone into creating such a capable vehicle. The Defender has won more than 50 international awards already, which tells us that our original vision for a 21st century Defender was the right one.”

Video

Review