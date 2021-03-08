The Cars Collective opens 2 showrooms in India on account of Womens Day

Santosh Nair Monday 08 March 2021, 21:35 PM

‘The Cars Collective’ is a pre-owned car retail brand from Jubilant Motorworks which is one of India’s largest automobile retailers. The company has fortified its network with the opening of two new showrooms in Phoenix Mall, Kurla, Mumbai and Mantri Mall, Malleswaram, Bangalore today. With this, ‘The Cars Collective’ brand has four stores, the other two being in the Electronic City area of Bangalore, and another in the city of Mangalore.

The company deals in buying and selling of pre-owned car models of all major brands within the Rs 15 lakh budget. These new showrooms were inaugurated today on account of Womens Day by female employees of Jubilant Motorworks.

Customers can avail of the inaugural offer that’s worth Rs 10,000 which includes a six month warranty, a free ownership transfer, and a full tank of fuel (till Ugadi/Gudipadwa). Buyers can take advantage of the free price-evaluation of their current car, and also the company’s attractive exchange facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Jain, CEO, Jubilant Motorworks, said, “Pre-owned car market is growing exponentially in India. Indians are now aspiring to own their dream car at an affordable price. However, the lack of transparency and trust is an area of concern in the used-car trade. We at Jubilant Motorworks want to address this concern by ensuring the cars are delivered only after complete checks, offering a minimum six month warranty, an assured transfer of ownership, and a valid insurance.“