Renault launches 2021 Triber in India; prices start at Rs 5.30 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 09 March 2021, 19:54 PM

Renault India has launched the 2021 Triber, with prices starting at Rs 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The prices of the model have been biked by Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 compared to the outgoing versions. The 2021 Triber receives updates to the exterior design, new features, and dual-tone colours.

Under the hood, the updated Renault Triber is powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, Energy petrol engine that produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque. This motor is offered with a five-speed manual unit and an AMT unit. These variants are claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 19kmpl and 18.29kmpl respectively.

2021 Renault Triber dual-tone colours

On the outside, the 2021 Renault Triber features LED turn indicators on the ORVMs, dual-tone colours, a dual horn setup, and a new Cedar Brown colour. Inside, the model gets a height-adjustable driver seat and steering-mounted controls.

The updated Renault Triber will be offered in five colours such as White, Silver, Blue, Mustard, and Brown. The aforementioned colours will be available in the dual-tone format, with a black roof, only in the RXZ trims.