            Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato priced at Rs 4.61 crore

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Friday 09 December 2022,13:54 PM IST

            Prices for the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato have been announced for India. Coming in a rather hefty Rs 4.61 crore, the Sterraro is an off-road focussed version of the Italian supercar maker’s V10 bull and is the swansong for the Huracan as well as the NA V10 that powers it. Lamborghini will only produce 1499 units of the Sterrato.

            It will come with high ground clearance (171mm), fatter tyres, roof-mounted air intakes and a rally mode for driving the car in off-road conditions. Cosmetically it gets a new paint scheme, bigger wheels and slightly modified interiors as part of the off-road changes. The 5.2-litre V10 produces 610bhp/560Nm which is slightly lower than that of the standard car. The engine is mated to a seven-speed gearbox and an AWD system tuned for the off-road nature of the car.

            The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato arrives a few weeks after Porsche unveiled the modern-generation 911 Safari marking the Huracan Sterrato as a sister car to the former. No word has been given on when deliveries will begin for the domestic market.

