BYD Atto 3 gathers 1,500 bookings

The Chinese carmaker, BYD, recently announced the prices of its SUV starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is offered in four colour options.

The Atto 3 is made on BYD’s new E-platform 3.0. This platform gets an eight-in-one electric powertrain, where the driver motor, inverter, transmission, onboard charger, power distribution unit, vehicle control unit, and battery management system are all packed together.

A 60.48kWH battery pack feeds an electric motor that produces 201bhp and 310NM of torque. The manufacturer claims that the SUV returns a range of 521km on a fully charged battery. The Atto 3 can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds.

Now, BYD has revealed that it has already received 1,500 bookings for the Atto 3 and the deliveries for the same will begin from January 2023. The manufacturer also stated that it has an annual production capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which is also the sales target for the Atto 3.

