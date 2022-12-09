  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD Atto 3 gathers 1,500 bookings

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Friday 09 December 2022,14:17 PM IST

            The Chinese carmaker, BYD, recently announced the prices of its SUV starting at Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is available in a single, fully loaded variant and is offered in four colour options. 

            The Atto 3 is made on BYD’s new E-platform 3.0. This platform gets an eight-in-one electric powertrain, where the driver motor, inverter, transmission, onboard charger, power distribution unit, vehicle control unit, and battery management system are all packed together.

            A 60.48kWH battery pack feeds an electric motor that produces 201bhp and 310NM of torque. The manufacturer claims that the SUV returns a range of 521km on a fully charged battery. The Atto 3 can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.3 seconds. 

            Now, BYD has revealed that it has already received 1,500 bookings for the Atto 3 and the deliveries for the same will begin from January 2023. The manufacturer also stated that it has an annual production capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which is also the sales target for the Atto 3. 

            BYD Atto 3
            BYD Atto 3 ₹ 33.90 Lakh Onwards
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | Atto 3 | BYD Atto 3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BYD Atto 3 gathers 1,500 bookings

            BYD Atto 3 gathers 1,500 bookings

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/09/2022 14:17:44

            The manufacturer also stated that it has an annual production capacity of 15,000 vehicles, which is also the sales target for the Atto 3.

            Apollo Tyres inaugurates Advanced R&D tyre testing facility

            Apollo Tyres inaugurates Advanced R&D tyre testing facility

            By CarWale Team12/08/2022 19:02:34

            New addtions inlcude a flat-trac machine and anechoic chamber

            Audi inaugurates new pre-owned car showroom in Indore

            Audi inaugurates new pre-owned car showroom in Indore

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/08/2022 16:29:52

            Audi inaugurates new pre-owned car showroom in Indore

            Mercedes India to hike prices from start of 2023

            Mercedes India to hike prices from start of 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/08/2022 14:38:02

            Mercedes India to hike prices from start of 2023

            Toyota recalls 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyrder for seat belt defect

            Toyota recalls 994 units of the Urban Cruiser Hyrder for seat belt defect

            By Desirazu Venkat12/08/2022 18:19:39

            For cars manufactured between 9 and 26 November, 2022

            Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 units of of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,125 units of of Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara

            By Desirazu Venkat12/08/2022 17:03:38

            Cars made between 2nd and 28th of November

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/05/2022 17:50:02

            Volkswagen launches Tiguan Exclusive Edition; priced at Rs 33.49 lakh

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 1.25 - 1.35 Crore

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            BMW 2022 M340i xDrive

            ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 63.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 74.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tigor EV

            Tata Tigor EV

            ₹ 12.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            Maruti Suzuki Eeco

            ₹ 5.13 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars