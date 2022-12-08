Apollo Tyres inaugurates Advanced R&D tyre testing facility

Apollo Tyres today inaugurated an advanced tyre testing facility at its global R&D Centre, Asia outside Chennai. The new facility will help improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the product development cycle for passenger vehicles and two-wheeler tyres, including the ones for electric vehicles.

The key features of the advanced Test facility are the custom-designed flat-track machine and anechoic chamber, which would characterise the performance of tyres’ dynamics and acoustics, leading to faster product development for both OE and Replacement markets. The development of tyres for high-end passenger vehicles, EV-specific tyres for PV and high-end motorcycle tyres would be the products that would get directly benefitted due to this facility.

Speaking at the inauguration, Daniele Lorenzetti, CTO, of Apollo Tyres, said “We strongly focus on continuous improvement in efficiency and effectiveness of product development, and this new facility will further augment our testing capabilities for future vehicle models. We will be able to fine-tune the performance of our products by simulating closely to real-world conditions using this facility. This is aligned with Apollo Tyres’ 2026 vision, of which Technology is a key pillar.”

