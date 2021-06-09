McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

The British supercar manufacturer, McLaren Automotive has finally set its foot on Indian soil. It brings along a total of three mean machines to woo Indian car enthusiasts. First up is the entry-level but no-nonsense Mclaren GT priced at Rs 3.72 crore (ex-showroom), followed by the formidable McLaren 720S (Rs 4.65 crore), and its convertible sibling the McLaren 720S Spider priced at Rs 5.04 crore (ex-showroom). The arrival of the Artura is also on the cards, however, the price of the same has not been revealed yet.

McLaren will be operating its business in the country through Infinity Cars. The GT is the most affordable of the lot and like all its family members, features a carbon fibre structure resulting in a lightweight body and rigidity. Mounted behind the driver, is the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that belts out 611bhp and 630Nm of peak torque. Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and a launch-control function, the GT darts the zero to 100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds with a maximum speed of 326kmph.

Climbing up the powertrain ladder, the 720S and the 720S Coupé and the Spider brothers get the same mid-mounted 4.0-litre V8 motor. However, it’s tuned to produce a whopping 710bhp and 770Nm of torque. Both the supercars achieve the 100kmph mark from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and have a top bullet speed of 340kmph. The roof folding mechanism of the Spider can be raised or stowed in just 11 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 50kmph.

It is expected that the Indian customers will also have an option to configure accessories and personalised packages for their purchase that will be facilitated by the dealer.

