Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 09 June 2021,10:58 AM IST

      The British supercar manufacturer, McLaren Automotive has finally set its foot on Indian soil. It brings along a total of three mean machines to woo Indian car enthusiasts. First up is the entry-level but no-nonsense Mclaren GT priced at Rs 3.72 crore (ex-showroom), followed by the formidable McLaren 720S (Rs 4.65 crore), and its convertible sibling the McLaren 720S Spider priced at Rs 5.04 crore (ex-showroom). The arrival of the Artura is also on the cards, however, the price of the same has not been revealed yet.

      McLaren will be operating its business in the country through Infinity Cars. The GT is the most affordable of the lot and like all its family members, features a carbon fibre structure resulting in a lightweight body and rigidity. Mounted behind the driver, is the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine that belts out 611bhp and 630Nm of peak torque. Paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and a launch-control function, the GT darts the zero to 100kmph sprint in just 3.2 seconds with a maximum speed of 326kmph. 

      Climbing up the powertrain ladder, the 720S and the 720S Coupé and the Spider brothers get the same mid-mounted 4.0-litre V8 motor. However, it’s tuned to produce a whopping 710bhp and 770Nm of torque. Both the supercars achieve the 100kmph mark from a standstill in 2.9 seconds and have a top bullet speed of 340kmph. The roof folding mechanism of the Spider can be raised or stowed in just 11 seconds and can be operated at speeds of up to 50kmph. 

      It is expected that the Indian customers will also have an option to configure accessories and personalised packages for their purchase that will be facilitated by the dealer. 

      McLaren 720S Coupe ₹ N/A Onwards
      All McLaren CarsUpcoming McLaren Cars
      McLaren | McLaren 720S Coupé | 720S Coupe

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 13:59:52

      2021 Skoda Octavia specifications, variants, and features revealed

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 12:41:01

      Hyundai Alcazar official bookings open; likely to launch this month

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      By Jay Shah06/09/2021 10:58:06

      McLaren enters India with three models; prices revealed

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      By Jay Shah06/08/2021 14:55:55

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      By Jay Shah06/08/2021 13:14:06

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      By Jay Shah06/08/2021 10:08:02

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      By Jay Shah06/07/2021 12:30:13

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Featured Cars

      Renault Kwid

      Renault Kwid

      ₹ 3.31 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.00 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.92 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Kiger

      Renault Kiger

      ₹ 5.64 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Renault Triber

      Renault Triber

      ₹ 5.48 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda New Octavia

      Skoda New Octavia

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Hyundai Alcazar

      Hyundai Alcazar

      ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Skoda Kushaq

      Skoda Kushaq

      ₹ 10.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      Jaguar F-Pace 2021

      ₹ 67.00 - 72.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      Volvo XC40 Recharge

      ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jun, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Nissan Leaf EV

      Nissan Leaf EV

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mahindra New Scorpio

      Mahindra New Scorpio

      ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

      Expected Launch -Jul, 2021
      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

      ₹ 2.43 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35

      ₹ 58.78 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      Mercedes-Benz GLA

      ₹ 42.10 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu MU-X

      Isuzu MU-X

      ₹ 33.23 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Isuzu D-Max

      Isuzu D-Max

      ₹ 16.98 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars

      POPULAR NEWS

      POPULAR REVIEWS

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Spyder launched in India; priced at Rs 3.54 crore

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 launched in India; priced at Rs 2.43 crore

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      Nissan India introduces subscription plans for select Nissan and Datsun models

      1 day ago

      by Jay Shah
      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      Maruti Suzuki rolls out discount offers for June 2021

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      May 2021 car sales: Kia sells 11,050 units; Sonet tops the compact SUV segment

      May 2021 car sales: Kia sells 11,050 units; Sonet tops the compact SUV segment

      2 days ago

      by Jay Shah
      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      Volkswagen Vento Petrol Manual First Drive Review

      1 day ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      Hyundai Tucson Diesel 4WD First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      Skoda Superb SportLine First Drive Review

      3 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      Citroen C5 Aircross First Drive Review

      Citroen C5 Aircross First Drive Review

      5 days ago

      by Santosh Nair
      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Diesel First Drive Review

      BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Diesel First Drive Review

      6 days ago

      by Santosh Nair

      All Popular News