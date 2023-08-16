Kia India receives over 31,000 bookings for Seltos facelift in one month

Kia India announced that the new Seltos has registered 31,716 bookings within a month of its price announcement in the country. Pre-bookings for the Creta and Grand Vitara rival began on 14 July 2023, and the model is priced between Rs. 10.90 lakh and INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has disclosed that close to 55 per cent of these bookings have been placed for the higher-end variants (HTX onwards), while the Pewter Olive colour accounts for close to 19 per cent of the total bookings to date.

The 2023 Seltos is offered in seven variants across 10 colours, including eight mono tone and two dual-tone colours. Customers can choose from a range of three powertrains and five transmission options. We have driven the Seltos facelift and our review is live on the website.

Commenting on the strong performance of the New Seltos, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, said, “The new Seltos stands as the latest trailblazer, equipped with an advanced 17-feature ADAS and the most powerful engine in its segment. The commendable performance of the New Seltos can be attributed to both our loyal existing customers and the new members who've embraced the Kia family. We are confident that the New Seltos will script afresh success story and expand the segment significantly in times to come.”

