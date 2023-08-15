Mahindra Thar EV concept unveiled

Mahindra has finally taken the wraps off the Thar EV concept at an event in South Africa. Dubbed Thar.e, the five-door SUV will be the first electric off-roader from the brand and is expected to be launched in 2025.

In terms of design, the Thar EV is radically different from the one that is currently being sold in India. At the front, it sports squared-out LED headlamps with rounded-off corners, a steel front bumper, large alloy wheels with chunky wheel arches, square LED taillamps, and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

Inside, the cabin will debut with 75 sounds right from opening the door to different drive modes. Apart from this, it will also feature a large infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display, and a futuristic steering wheel.

The Thar EV will be based on the INGLO P1 platform, offering a ground clearance of up to 300mm and a wheelbase ranging from 2,775mm to 2,975mm to accommodate the extra doors and battery pack. The electric Thar is likely to employ a 60kWH battery pack with a 4WD system. It is expected to get a dual motor setup, mounted one each on the front and the rear axle, sending power to all four wheels.

