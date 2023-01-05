Kia India hikes prices by up to Rs 1 lakh

Last month, Kia announced that it would increase prices across the model range from January 2023. We have now got our hands on the updated prices of all Kia models, where the quantum of the price rise goes all the way up to Rs 1 lakh.

Starting with the Kia EV6, the sole electric offering from the brand will now command a premium of Rs 1 lakh over the prices last month. Next in line is the Seltos mid-size SUV, prices of which have increased by up to Rs 50,000 based on the choice of variant, fuel, and transmission.

Coming to the Kia Carens, prices of this MPV have been hiked by up to Rs 45,000 based on the choice of variant and trim. Similarly, the Sonet sub-four metre SUV will now cost up to Rs 40,000 then the prices last month. In other news, Kia has announced a 10-car display at the Auto Expo 2023 next week.

Kia Carens ₹ 10.20 Lakh Onwards

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Kia Sonet | Sonet | Kia EV6 | EV6 | Carens | Kia Carens