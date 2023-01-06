Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG launched at Rs 12.85 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has officially launched the Grand Vitara S-CNG. The SUV is offered in two variants – Delta and Zeta, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Grand Vitara CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 136Nm of torque in petrol mode and 87bhp and 121.Nm of torque in the CNG mode. The engine is paired to a five-speed manual gearbox. While the CNG takes a drop in power, it makes up for it with a fuel efficiency of 26.6km/kg.

The SUV comes equipped with features like SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, built-in Next Gen Suzuki Connect, and six airbags. Moreover, the CNG SUV can also be availed through Maruti Suzuki Subscribe with a monthly subscription fee starting from Rs 30,723.

The Grand Vitara is also available in mild-hybrid, strong-hybrid, and all-wheel drive variants.

