Current-gen Mahindra Scorpio to live on as Scorpio Classic

Mahindra recently unveiled the Scorpio N ahead of its launch which will take place next month. To know more about the Scorpio N click here. The carmaker has now revealed details regarding the future of the current-gen Scorpio.

Mahindra has revealed that the current-gen Scorpio will not be discontinued upon the arrival of the Scorpio N, but will be sold alongside the new model with a new name, the Scorpio Classic. The current-gen Mahindra Scorpio is powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine producing 137bhp and 319Nm of torque. Transmission options are limited to a six-speed manual unit.

Feature highlights of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, automatic climate control, and TPMS.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic ₹ 13.53 Lakh Onwards

