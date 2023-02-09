  • location
            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Thursday 09 February 2023,16:45 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has updated the Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 with new connected features. These feature updates include a wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity with the nine-inch SmartPlay Pro and Pro+ infotainment system. Apart from that, the models also get Turn-by-Turn navigation on the speedometer MID. The Baleno user will get the same on the head-up display.

            Existing customers can avail of these features via Over-the-Air updates. Moreover, they can also install the updates via their smartphone or download them from the Maruti Suzuki website. 

            Additionally, the brand has also upgraded the music system to ‘Surround Sense’ powered by Arkamys for the Ertiga and XL6. 

            Currently, Maruti Suzuki has added Fronx and Jimny to its fleet and plans to launch it soon. Fronx is the new compact SUV that shares its underpinning with the Baleno and is expected to sit below Breeza. On the other hand, Jimny is a proper five-door off-roaded. Built on ladder-on-frame chassis, the 1.5-litre petrol-engine SUV will be offered in two variants. Bookings have already been commenced. 

