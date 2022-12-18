Isuzu Motors India rolls out ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ across India

Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country. An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 16 to 31 December 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail of special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

The ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -

- Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up

- Free Top Wash

- 10 per cent discount on Labour

- 5 per cent discount on Parts

- 5 per cent discount on Lubes & Fluids

- Free ‘REGEN’ (BS6 vehicles only)

isuzu