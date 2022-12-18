  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Isuzu Motors India rolls out ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ across India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Sunday 18 December 2022,13:59 PM IST

            Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nationwide ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country. An initiative of ‘ISUZU Care’, the Winter camp will be organised across all ISUZU authorised dealer service outlets, between 16 to 31 December 2022 (both days inclusive). During this period, customers can also avail of special offers and benefits for their vehicles.

            The ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp will be organised at all authorised service facilities of ISUZU located in Ahmedabad, Baramulla, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

            Customers visiting the camp will receive the following: -

            - Free 37-Point Comprehensive Check-up

            - Free Top Wash

            - 10 per cent discount on Labour

            - 5 per cent discount on Parts

            - 5 per cent discount on Lubes &amp; Fluids

            - Free ‘REGEN’ (BS6 vehicles only)

            isuzu

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Isuzu Motors India rolls out ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ across India

            Isuzu Motors India rolls out ‘ISUZU I-Care Winter Camp’ across India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/18/2022 13:59:36

            From 16 December to 31 December

            Mumbai CSMIA sets up electric vehicle fast charging stations

            Mumbai CSMIA sets up electric vehicle fast charging stations

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/17/2022 13:44:21

            Available at both terminal one and two

            Volkswagen India announces three-day exchange carnival

            Volkswagen India announces three-day exchange carnival

            By Haji Chakralwale12/16/2022 16:18:58

            Volkswagen India has announced a three-day exchange and upgrade programme for all customers nationwide. The carnival will begin today and continue for three days. Under this initiative, the brand will offer exciting exchange benefits at all of its 157 sales touchpoints.

            Mercedes India inaugurates new workshop in Kolkata

            Mercedes India inaugurates new workshop in Kolkata

            By Haji Chakralwale12/15/2022 15:51:19

            Mercedes-Benz recently opened a new workshop in Kolkata. The facility, known as Benchmark Interkrafts, is located in Taratalla, Kolkata. Based on the new brand presentation, MAR 2020, it is the carmaker's first facility in east India. With this new workshop, Mercedes has expanded its network to 124 touchpoints across 47 cities.

            Mahindra to setup EV plant in Pune

            Mahindra to setup EV plant in Pune

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/14/2022 13:47:30

            Mahindra has confirmed that it will be setting up its EV manufacturing plant in Pune

            Maruti Swift and S-Presso score 1-star rating in Global NCAP test

            Maruti Swift and S-Presso score 1-star rating in Global NCAP test

            By Pawan Mudaliar12/13/2022 21:26:22

            Maruti Suzuki hatchback scores single-star GNCAP rating

            Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star GNCAP rating

            Mahindra Scorpio-N gets 5-star GNCAP rating

            By CarTrade Editorial Team12/12/2022 16:29:00

            five stars for adult protection and three stars for child safety

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.69 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Toyota Innova Hycross

            Toyota Innova Hycross

            ₹ 22.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            BMW X7 Facelift

            BMW X7 Facelift

            ₹ 1.20 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Kia Seltos Facelift

            Kia Seltos Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Citroen C3 EV

            Citroen C3 EV

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            BMW M340i

            BMW M340i

            ₹ 69.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW XM

            BMW XM

            ₹ 2.60 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            Mercedes-Benz GLB

            ₹ 63.80 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            Mercedes-Benz EQB

            ₹ 74.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 4.22 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars