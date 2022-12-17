Mumbai CSMIA sets up electric vehicle fast charging stations

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has installed six DC fast EV charging stations at Terminals 1 and 2. The fast charging stations are available for service and were opened on 9 December as public charging stations for passengers as well as guests visiting CSMIA.

The units installed are DC fast Chargers - CCS Type II Dual Gun 60 KW & GB/T (DC 001) Dual Gun 40 kW Charger at both the terminals on Landside. They are compatible with all the prevailing EVs in the country. Going forward there will also be an augmentation of 60 kW & 240 KW capacity EV chargers catering to the charging needs of Airside logistics.

The EV charging station is located at P1 - at Terminal 1, P5 at Terminal 2, and Airside of CSMIA. For privately owned EVs, commuters using the facility of an EV charging station at CSMIA's MLCP would be billed only for charging sessions. EV users will be given a deduction against the parking fees.

In a statement, CSMIA’s said,” As an environmentally and socially conscious organisation, CSMIA operates in a sustainable manner. The commission of EV charging stations is a testament to CSMIA’s proactive approach in taking concerted efforts through various programmes for a greener environment. These efficient and green practices adopted by CSMIA not only make it one of the most sustainable airports in the world providing nothing but the best for its passengers today for a better and sustainable tomorrow.”

