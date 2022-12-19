  • location
            BYD opens new showroom in Lucknow

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Monday 19 December 2022,14:16 PM IST

            BYD India has inaugurated its first passenger showroom in Lucknow. The showroom is located at Faizabad Road, and is run and managed by Speed BYD. The state-of-the-art showroom is spread across 8000 square feet. 

            The showroom was inaugurated by Mr. Rajesh Narain, Chairman, Speed Group, and Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of the Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, in the presence of senior officials of BYD India and Speed BYD along with its customers. 

            The Chinese car marque plans to open 24 showrooms across 21 cities in India by the end of 2022 and aims to expand to at least 53 showrooms by the end of 2023. 

            Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD Indiasaid, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of the first passenger car dealership in Lucknow with SPEED BYD, which will help us penetrate deeper into the Lucknow market. We are currently developing our dealership network across the nation. The state has immense potential to become a hub of auto and electric vehicle industries, with both primary and spare equipment manufacturing units. We are positive that this dealership will establish a new standard in the area.”

