ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

The ICOTY (Indian Car of the year) came together recently and conducted its jury round for the Green Car Award 2022. This award is a new in the ICOTY annual awards and went to the Tata Nexon EV in 2021.

To qualify, a car must be a full hybrid or an electric car with no bar on it being a CBU, CKD, or made-in-India vehicle. It should however be on sale with consumer deliveries made in the year of the award. For the Green Car Award 2022, the car should have gone on sale between December of 2020 and November 2021.

This year’s shortlist included the Tata Tigor EV on the budget end, while the shortlist also included the fast and powerful but quite expensive Audi RS e-Tron GT. The remaining three cars on the list included the Audi e-tron SUV, the Porsche Taycan, and the Jaguar I-pace.

The Green Car Award by ICOTY for 2022 will be announced this evening.

Tata Tigor EV ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

Tata | Porsche | Jaguar | Jaguar I-Pace | I-Pace | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV | Taycan | Porsche Taycan