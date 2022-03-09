  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      CarTrade Editorial Team

      Wednesday 09 March 2022,10:58 AM IST

      The ICOTY (Indian Car of the year) came together recently and conducted its jury round for the Green Car Award 2022. This award is a new in the ICOTY annual awards and went to the Tata Nexon EV in 2021. 

      To qualify, a car must be a full hybrid or an electric car with no bar on it being a CBU, CKD, or made-in-India vehicle. It should however be on sale with consumer deliveries made in the year of the award. For the Green Car Award 2022, the car should have gone on sale between December of 2020 and November 2021. 

      This year’s shortlist included the Tata Tigor EV on the budget end, while the shortlist also included the fast and powerful but quite expensive Audi RS e-Tron GT. The remaining three cars on the list included the Audi e-tron SUV, the Porsche Taycan, and the Jaguar I-pace. 

      The Green Car Award by ICOTY for 2022 will be announced this evening. 

      Tata Tigor EV
      Tata Tigor EV ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards
      All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
      Tata | Porsche | Jaguar | Jaguar I-Pace | I-Pace | Tigor EV | Tata Tigor EV | Taycan | Porsche Taycan

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      2022 Lexus NX 350h launched in India; prices start at Rs 64.90 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/09/2022 12:34:34

      The all-new NX is available in three variants.

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:11:30

      Indian Car of the Year 2022 jury round concludes

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      ICOTY votes on 2022 Premium Car

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 11:05:24

      Winners will be announced today

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      ICOTY jury round for Green Car Award 2022 concludes

      By CarTrade Editorial Team03/09/2022 10:58:48

      The winners will be announced today

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/08/2022 14:52:48

      The CNG option is available in both VXI and ZXI variants

      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/08/2022 12:42:58

      The Virtus is expected to be launched in India by mid-2022.

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      By Nikhil Puthran03/07/2022 22:37:06

      The company claims that the app will assist with every aspect of a customer’s car ownership experience

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      Rolls-Royce New Ghost

      ₹ 6.95 - 7.00 Crore

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Haval H6

      Haval H6

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Lexus NX

      Lexus NX

      ₹ 64.90 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars