  • Type your location
  • search

Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      Nikhil Puthran

      Nikhil Puthran

      Tuesday 08 March 2022,14:52 PM IST

      Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire S-CNG in India at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG option is available in both VXI and ZXI variants. Changes are limited to the addition of a CNG option and retuned suspension setup to handle the additional weight. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio which helps in delivering improved mileage figures and superior performance. 

      The newly introduced Dzire CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. In the petrol engine mode, this engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Furthermore, the company claims that the CNG version returns a fuel efficiency figure of 31.12km/kg (as certified by testing agency under rule 115 (G) of CMVR 1989). 

      For safety, the vehicle gets stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure. Moreover, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and the microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process. The Dzire compact sedan is also available via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 14,100 for petrol variants, while the subscription charges for the CNG version starts at Rs 16,999. 

      Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of nine green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19 per cent CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles.” 

      The ex-showroom prices for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG are as follows –

      VXI – Rs 8.14 lakh 

      ZXI – Rs 8.82 lakh 

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire
      Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.09 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

      By Nikhil Puthran03/08/2022 14:52:48

      The CNG option is available in both VXI and ZXI variants

      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      Volkswagen Virtus makes global debut; bookings open in India

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/08/2022 12:42:58

      The Virtus is expected to be launched in India by mid-2022.

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      Kia India introduces integrated customer communication application – ‘MyKia’

      By Nikhil Puthran03/07/2022 22:37:06

      The company claims that the app will assist with every aspect of a customer’s car ownership experience

      Audi India inaugurates its second pre-owned car facility Audi Approved: plus in Mumbai

      Audi India inaugurates its second pre-owned car facility Audi Approved: plus in Mumbai

      By Nikhil Puthran03/07/2022 20:33:11

      The newly inaugurated outlet will cater to the rising demand for pre-owned luxury cars in Mumbai and other nearby areas

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      By Jay Shah03/07/2022 17:22:33

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift – First Look

      Volkswagen Virtus to make its global debut tomorrow

      Volkswagen Virtus to make its global debut tomorrow

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/07/2022 16:12:25

      The Virtus is expected to be launched in India sometime in May 2022.

      2022 MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

      2022 MG ZS EV facelift launched in India; prices start at Rs 22 lakh

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/07/2022 12:37:32

      The electric SUV is available in two variants.

      Featured Cars

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Kia Carens

      Kia Carens

      ₹ 8.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Lexus NX 2022

      Lexus NX 2022

      ₹ 59.00 - 65.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      Toyota Glanza Facelift

      ₹ 6.50 - 9.50 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Rumion

      Toyota Rumion

      ₹ 8.80 - 10.70 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      BMW X4 Facelift

      BMW X4 Facelift

      ₹ 70.00 - 75.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Toyota Hilux

      Toyota Hilux

      ₹ 30.00 - 35.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Mar, 2022
      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      Hyundai Creta Facelift

      ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Tesla Model 3

      Tesla Model 3

      ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      Citroen C3

      Citroen C3

      ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Apr, 2022
      MG ZS EV

      MG ZS EV

      ₹ 25.88 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Skoda Slavia

      Skoda Slavia

      ₹ 10.69 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022

      ₹ 5.40 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      MINI Cooper SE

      MINI Cooper SE

      ₹ 47.20 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno

      ₹ 6.35 Lakh Onwards

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars