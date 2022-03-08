Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG introduced in two variants; prices start at Rs 8.14 lakh

Post much wait, Maruti Suzuki has launched the Dzire S-CNG in India at a starting price of Rs 8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG option is available in both VXI and ZXI variants. Changes are limited to the addition of a CNG option and retuned suspension setup to handle the additional weight. The S-CNG vehicles come with dual interdependent Electronic Control Units (ECU) and an intelligent injection system to provide an air-fuel ratio which helps in delivering improved mileage figures and superior performance.

The newly introduced Dzire CNG is powered by a 1.2-litre engine which produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 98.5Nm of torque at 4,300rpm. In the petrol engine mode, this engine produces 89bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. Furthermore, the company claims that the CNG version returns a fuel efficiency figure of 31.12km/kg (as certified by testing agency under rule 115 (G) of CMVR 1989).

For safety, the vehicle gets stainless steel pipes and joints to avoid corrosion and any kind of leakage in the entire CNG structure. Moreover, integrated wire harnesses are used to eliminate short-circuiting and the microswitch ensures that the vehicle is off and does not start during CNG fuel filling process. The Dzire compact sedan is also available via Maruti Suzuki Subscribe at an all-inclusive monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 14,100 for petrol variants, while the subscription charges for the CNG version starts at Rs 16,999.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As the world pivots towards a greener future, Maruti Suzuki has continually worked on expanding its growing portfolio of green vehicles. With transformative technology like the S-CNG, more and more customers are actively looking to switch to S-CNG vehicles to fulfill their mobility requirements. Today, we have the largest portfolio of nine green S-CNG vehicles. With low running costs and high fuel efficiency of S-CNG vehicles, their demand has tremendously gone up as we have witnessed a 19 per cent CAGR increase in our S-CNG sales in the past five years. This is a testimony that customers are increasingly embracing technologically advanced, eco-friendly, factory-fitted and safe Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles.”

The ex-showroom prices for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire S-CNG are as follows –

VXI – Rs 8.14 lakh

ZXI – Rs 8.82 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.09 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire