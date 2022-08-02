Hyundai Tucson launch slated for Thursday

South Korean automaker Hyundai is all set to launch the new Tucson in India on 4 August, 2022. The new Tucson is available in a choice of two trims, Platinum and Signature. While the SUV will be available in five single-tone paint options: Amazon Grey, Starry Night, Polar White, Fiery Red, and Phantom Black, customers can also pick between Fiery Red and Polar White dual-tone colour options. Meanwhile, the brand has already commenced the bookings for the new-generation SUV for Rs 50,000.

The India-spec Hyundai Tucson gets two powertrains: a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol generating 154bhp and 192Nm of torque and a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo diesel that produces 184bhp and 416Nm of torque. The former is coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, while the latter is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. For more details, do read our first-look review of the new Hyundai Tucson.

The key highlights of the new Tucson include all-LED lights, 18-inch alloy wheels, 64 colours ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, two-zone temperature control, 10.25-inch driver display, 10-way powered driver seat with lumbar adjustment, wireless smartphone charging pad, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, BlueLink connectivity, six airbags, and so on.

A few features are exclusively available in the top-spec Tucson Signature trim, such as an eight-way powered front passenger seat, passenger seat walk-in device, powered boot opening with height adjustment, cooled and heated front seats, multi-terrain modes: Snow, Mud, and Sand (diesel only), and Hyundai SmartSense — a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Hyundai New Tucson ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price

