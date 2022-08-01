MG sells 4,013 units in July 2022

MG Motor India sold a total of 4,013 units in July 2022 as compared to 4,255 units in the corresponding period last year, thus resulting in a fall of five per cent. The automaker has been facing major supply chain issues but is not alone as this has been affecting the entire industry.

While announcing the sales figures, MG also said that it will launch the next-generation Hector in India by the end of 2022 and that this vehicle will be sold alongside the current Hector that was launched in India in 2019. Hector was the innings opener for MG when they began operations in the country in 2019.

Along with the next-generation Hector, MG had previously announced a small urban mobility electric vehicle for India. This is expected to be a localised version of the Wuling Air-1 EV that is currently on sale in Indonesia.

MG